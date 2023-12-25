AXS 1.25X NVDA Bear Daily ETF (NASDAQ:NVDS) Declares $4.27 Dividend

AXS 1.25X NVDA Bear Daily ETF (NASDAQ:NVDS – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, December 25th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 27th will be given a dividend of 4.2717 per share on Friday, December 29th. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 26th.

AXS 1.25X NVDA Bear Daily ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NVDS traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $33.84. The company had a trading volume of 281,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 760,987. AXS 1.25X NVDA Bear Daily ETF has a 1-year low of $32.44 and a 1-year high of $210.60. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.47.

Get AXS 1.25X NVDA Bear Daily ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AXS 1.25X NVDA Bear Daily ETF

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in AXS 1.25X NVDA Bear Daily ETF stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in shares of AXS 1.25X NVDA Bear Daily ETF (NASDAQ:NVDS – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 68,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,105,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned about 1.19% of AXS 1.25X NVDA Bear Daily ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

AXS 1.25X NVDA Bear Daily ETF Company Profile

The AXS 1.25X NVDA Bear Daily ETF (NVDS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NVIDIA Corporation index. The fund provides inverse (-1.25x) exposure, less fees and expenses, to the daily price movement for shares of Nvidia stock. NVDS was launched on Jul 14, 2022 and is managed by AXS Investments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AXS 1.25X NVDA Bear Daily ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AXS 1.25X NVDA Bear Daily ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.