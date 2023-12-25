AXS Short Innovation Daily ETF (NASDAQ:SARK) to Issue $3.26 Dividend

AXS Short Innovation Daily ETF (NASDAQ:SARK – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, December 25th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 27th will be given a dividend of 3.2644 per share on Friday, December 29th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 26th.

AXS Short Innovation Daily ETF Price Performance

SARK traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $28.92. 1,621,100 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,902,614. AXS Short Innovation Daily ETF has a one year low of $28.68 and a one year high of $69.55. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.53.

Get AXS Short Innovation Daily ETF alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in AXS Short Innovation Daily ETF stock. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of AXS Short Innovation Daily ETF (NASDAQ:SARK – Free Report) by 20.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,410 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,072 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. owned 0.12% of AXS Short Innovation Daily ETF worth $349,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

About AXS Short Innovation Daily ETF

The AXS Short Innovation Daily ETF (SARK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively-managed fund that seeks to achieve -1x the return, for a single day, of the ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK) through swap agreements with major global financial institutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AXS Short Innovation Daily ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AXS Short Innovation Daily ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.