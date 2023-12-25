B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC Acquires 3,063 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Free Report) by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,482 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,063 shares during the period. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $2,241,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.5% during the second quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 19,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,133,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $741,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Truepoint Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Truepoint Inc. now owns 7,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $818,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. now owns 24,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,597,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter.

IWS stock traded up $0.45 during trading on Monday, hitting $115.90. The company had a trading volume of 359,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 420,649. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $106.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $108.06. The company has a market cap of $13.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.62 and a beta of 1.08. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $97.40 and a fifty-two week high of $116.84.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

