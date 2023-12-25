B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Free Report) by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,703 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,383 shares during the quarter. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC’s holdings in Aflac were worth $2,203,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AFL. CoreFirst Bank & Trust purchased a new position in Aflac in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Aflac in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. lifted its stake in Aflac by 85.1% in the 2nd quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 372 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Aflac in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Missouri Trust & Investment Co purchased a new position in Aflac in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. 66.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Aflac alerts:

Aflac Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE AFL traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $81.45. 1,135,300 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,433,263. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.73, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.08. Aflac Incorporated has a twelve month low of $60.20 and a twelve month high of $84.64.

Aflac Announces Dividend

Aflac ( NYSE:AFL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.40. Aflac had a net margin of 24.17% and a return on equity of 17.86%. The firm had revenue of $4.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.23 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Aflac Incorporated will post 6.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th were issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.35%.

Insider Activity at Aflac

In related news, CFO Steven Kent Beaver sold 3,114 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.71, for a total value of $257,558.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 20,914 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,729,796.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Aflac news, CFO Steven Kent Beaver sold 3,114 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.71, for a total value of $257,558.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 20,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,729,796.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Frederick John Crawford sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.37, for a total transaction of $8,137,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 236,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,247,178.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 165,315 shares of company stock worth $13,420,962. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on AFL shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Aflac from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Aflac from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Aflac in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Aflac from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Aflac from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.63.

Read Our Latest Research Report on AFL

Aflac Company Profile

(Free Report)

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates in two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care, work leave, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Aflac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aflac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.