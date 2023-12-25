B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC lowered its position in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Free Report) by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,724 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,379 shares during the quarter. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $1,967,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PRU. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Prudential Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new stake in Prudential Financial in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Riverview Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 109.3% during the second quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Union Savings Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.92% of the company’s stock.

Prudential Financial Stock Up 0.3 %

PRU traded up $0.31 during trading on Monday, reaching $103.54. The stock had a trading volume of 1,137,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,931,041. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $95.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a market capitalization of $37.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.38. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $75.37 and a one year high of $107.31.

Prudential Financial Dividend Announcement

Prudential Financial ( NYSE:PRU Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $3.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.16 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $10.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.91 billion. Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 16.03% and a net margin of 1.21%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.13 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 11.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st were issued a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 20th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.83%. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 322.58%.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 8,281 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.49, for a total transaction of $782,471.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,621 shares in the company, valued at $1,381,538.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Kenneth Tanji sold 23,124 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.14, for a total transaction of $2,431,257.36. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 47,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,957,876.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 8,281 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.49, for a total value of $782,471.69. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,621 shares in the company, valued at $1,381,538.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PRU has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet lowered Prudential Financial from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Prudential Financial from $121.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Prudential Financial in a research note on Friday, September 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Prudential Financial in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Prudential Financial from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $103.70.

Prudential Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through PGIM, Retirement Strategies, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, and International Businesses segments.

