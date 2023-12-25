B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC Has $2.17 Million Stock Holdings in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC grew its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Free Report) by 4.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,972 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 201 shares during the quarter. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $2,174,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Avalon Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Arlington Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 233.3% in the 2nd quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 50 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.85% of the company’s stock.

IDEXX Laboratories Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:IDXX traded up $1.43 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $554.04. The stock had a trading volume of 310,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 473,140. The firm has a market cap of $46.01 billion, a PE ratio of 56.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $469.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $481.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a twelve month low of $372.50 and a twelve month high of $568.30.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

IDEXX Laboratories ( NASDAQ:IDXX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $915.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $926.88 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 22.93% and a return on equity of 85.68%. IDEXX Laboratories’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.15 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 9.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on IDXX shares. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $590.00 to $592.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $500.00 to $460.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 30th. StockNews.com raised shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $578.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a report on Thursday, December 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $602.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $554.88.

Insider Activity at IDEXX Laboratories

In related news, EVP James F. Polewaczyk sold 11,636 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $521.79, for a total value of $6,071,548.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,243,989.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other IDEXX Laboratories news, CEO Jonathan Jay Mazelsky sold 7,128 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $513.05, for a total transaction of $3,657,020.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 79,233 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,650,490.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP James F. Polewaczyk sold 11,636 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $521.79, for a total transaction of $6,071,548.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,050 shares in the company, valued at $5,243,989.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About IDEXX Laboratories

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; and Livestock, Poultry and Dairy.

Further Reading

