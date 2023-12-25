B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC Has $2.21 Million Stock Position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,829 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 520 shares during the quarter. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $2,210,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 747 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Pettee Investors Inc. raised its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.5% in the second quarter. Pettee Investors Inc. now owns 2,075 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $669,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc raised its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.1% in the second quarter. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc now owns 2,870 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $926,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Schear Investment Advisers LLC raised its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.1% in the second quarter. Schear Investment Advisers LLC now owns 3,022 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $975,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tsfg LLC raised its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 5.0% in the third quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 668 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. 69.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GS has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $329.00 to $333.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. HSBC started coverage on The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $403.00 target price for the company. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $440.00 price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $400.00 to $380.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $393.99.

The Goldman Sachs Group stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $380.65. The stock had a trading volume of 1,538,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,364,450. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $289.36 and a fifty-two week high of $386.20. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $334.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $331.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $124.13 billion, a PE ratio of 18.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.44.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 17th. The investment management company reported $5.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.42 by $0.05. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 7.37% and a net margin of 7.77%. The firm had revenue of $11.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $8.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 22.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $2.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $11.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.24%.

In related news, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 72,874 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.71, for a total transaction of $51,740.54. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 397,954 shares in the company, valued at approximately $282,547.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Ericka T. Leslie sold 1,376 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.15, for a total transaction of $461,166.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,509,355.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 72,874 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.71, for a total value of $51,740.54. Following the sale, the insider now owns 397,954 shares in the company, valued at $282,547.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in resale agreements.

