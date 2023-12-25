B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC Has $2.45 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH)

B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report) by 23.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,519 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,107 shares during the quarter. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $2,449,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 51.4% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Impact Partnership Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 127.8% during the 3rd quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 729 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:VGSH traded down $0.17 on Monday, reaching $58.24. The stock had a trading volume of 2,518,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,062,680. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 1-year low of $57.31 and a 1-year high of $58.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $57.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.71.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th will be issued a $0.195 dividend. This is an increase from Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $2.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 22nd.

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

