B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC Has $3.95 Million Stock Position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,004 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after buying an additional 492 shares during the quarter. McDonald’s accounts for approximately 0.9% of B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $3,953,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dfpg Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 10,807 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $3,179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062 shares during the period. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. increased its holdings in McDonald’s by 5.9% during the second quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. now owns 1,153 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 46.4% during the 2nd quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC now owns 947 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. lifted its position in McDonald’s by 1.8% during the second quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. now owns 4,056 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,210,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in McDonald’s by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 454,405 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $135,599,000 after purchasing an additional 2,254 shares during the last quarter. 67.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

McDonald’s Price Performance

NYSE:MCD traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $291.70. The company had a trading volume of 1,700,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,710,940. McDonald’s Co. has a 1-year low of $245.73 and a 1-year high of $299.35. The firm has a market cap of $211.58 billion, a PE ratio of 25.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.70. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $274.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $279.90.

McDonald’s Increases Dividend

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The fast-food giant reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.19. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 157.19% and a net margin of 33.31%. The business had revenue of $6.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.68 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a $1.67 dividend. This represents a $6.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. This is a boost from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.52. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.80%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MCD shares. Citigroup lifted their target price on McDonald’s from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Stephens dropped their price target on McDonald’s from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $315.00 price target on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Friday, December 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $287.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $316.60.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Heidi B. Capozzi sold 688 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.00, for a total transaction of $180,256.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,331 shares in the company, valued at $5,064,722. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Heidi B. Capozzi sold 688 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.00, for a total transaction of $180,256.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,331 shares in the company, valued at $5,064,722. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,487 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.25, for a total transaction of $1,261,968.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,505,375. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,245 shares of company stock valued at $3,925,912 in the last three months. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

McDonald’s Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

