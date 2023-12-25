B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 19.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,280 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,352 shares during the quarter. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $3,090,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BND. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 119,230.1% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,572,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $759,539,000 after acquiring an additional 10,563,788 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 98,060.5% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 8,206,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $596,510,000 after buying an additional 8,197,855 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 64,417,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,627,783,000 after buying an additional 7,045,711 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 7.0% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 105,689,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,682,543,000 after acquiring an additional 6,908,686 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 49,708,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,613,331,000 after purchasing an additional 6,759,628 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BND stock traded down $0.26 on Monday, reaching $73.36. 5,890,800 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,879,522. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a twelve month low of $67.99 and a twelve month high of $74.90. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $70.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.14.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.2105 per share. This is a boost from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 22nd. This represents a $2.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.44%.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

