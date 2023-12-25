B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC Raises Stake in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 12.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 66,434 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,186 shares during the period. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC’s holdings in CSX were worth $2,043,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in shares of CSX in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CSX in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CSX in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CSX by 64.2% in the 2nd quarter. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. now owns 921 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of CSX by 897.2% in the 3rd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,067 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 960 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.76% of the company’s stock.

CSX Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of CSX stock traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $34.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,262,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,096,056. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.19. CSX Co. has a one year low of $27.60 and a one year high of $34.83. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

CSX Announces Dividend

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42. The firm had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.55 billion. CSX had a return on equity of 31.28% and a net margin of 26.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.52 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that CSX Co. will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.40%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CSX. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on shares of CSX in a report on Friday, October 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on CSX in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America raised their price objective on CSX from $36.00 to $38.00 in a report on Friday, September 29th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on CSX from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their price objective on CSX from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CSX currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.79.

About CSX

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

