B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC Sells 2,276 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,794 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,276 shares during the quarter. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $2,388,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PM. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the second quarter worth $753,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the second quarter worth $27,000. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the second quarter worth $37,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the third quarter worth $36,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 950.0% in the second quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the period. 79.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Philip Morris International Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of PM stock traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $92.94. 2,578,700 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,341,773. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12 month low of $87.23 and a 12 month high of $105.62. The company has a market cap of $144.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $92.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $94.34.

Philip Morris International Announces Dividend

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $9.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.21 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 9.62% and a negative return on equity of 129.48%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.53 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st will be paid a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 20th. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is 100.97%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PM. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $118.00 to $111.00 in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $111.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Redburn Atlantic began coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $116.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $109.27.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.25, for a total value of $942,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 198,447 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,703,629.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Philip Morris International Profile

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

