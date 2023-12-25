B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC Sells 2,386 Shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) by 5.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,596 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,386 shares during the period. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $1,724,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV increased its holdings in Dominion Energy by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 10,630 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $903,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Equity Partners increased its holdings in Dominion Energy by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 7,635 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $649,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in Dominion Energy by 49.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Dominion Energy by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 40,479 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,440,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 4,719 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $401,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.66% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Dominion Energy

In other news, COO Diane Leopold sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.51, for a total value of $284,437.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 88,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,010,614.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Dominion Energy Trading Up 0.1 %

Dominion Energy stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $46.80. The company had a trading volume of 4,624,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,929,344. The firm has a market cap of $39.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.88, a P/E/G ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.14. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.18 and a 1 year high of $63.94. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $45.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.85.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $3.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.38 billion. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 9.66% and a return on equity of 10.94%. Dominion Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.11 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Dominion Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were given a $0.6675 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.71%. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is presently 136.22%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on D shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $51.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 20th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $58.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $71.00 to $53.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 13th. Finally, Scotiabank downgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $56.00 to $46.00 in a report on Monday, October 16th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.33.

About Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.7 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

