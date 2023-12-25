B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC Sells 518 Shares of Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO)

B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Free Report) by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,596 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 518 shares during the period. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC’s holdings in Watsco were worth $2,114,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of WSO. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Watsco by 105,561.2% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,494,050 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $372,616,000 after purchasing an additional 1,492,636 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Watsco in the 4th quarter valued at $69,643,000. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Watsco by 1,635.4% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 254,805 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $97,202,000 after purchasing an additional 240,122 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Watsco by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,337,398 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $425,507,000 after purchasing an additional 180,247 shares during the period. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP bought a new position in Watsco in the 1st quarter valued at $50,014,000. 89.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on WSO shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Watsco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $387.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Friday, December 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Watsco in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of Watsco from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of Watsco from $335.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Watsco from $326.00 to $337.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Watsco presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $392.67.

Watsco Trading Up 0.0 %

NYSE:WSO traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $425.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 156,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 321,738. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.08, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $384.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $371.91. Watsco, Inc. has a 1 year low of $246.66 and a 1 year high of $433.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 3.08.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The construction company reported $4.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.28 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. Watsco had a net margin of 8.14% and a return on equity of 22.66%. The company’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.03 EPS. Research analysts expect that Watsco, Inc. will post 14.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Watsco Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 17th were paid a dividend of $2.45 per share. This represents a $9.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 16th. Watsco’s payout ratio is 64.69%.

Watsco Profile

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of air conditioning, heating, refrigeration equipment, and related parts and supplies. The company distributes equipment, including residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, such as gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

