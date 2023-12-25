B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC Sells 522 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC trimmed its position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,152 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 522 shares during the period. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $1,741,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC now owns 5,029 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $921,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,080 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,042,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. City Holding Co. boosted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 5,447 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $934,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,935 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Finally, Cadent Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,403 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $963,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. 40.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSEARCA:GLD traded up $0.84 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $190.27. The stock had a trading volume of 7,176,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,332,219. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $184.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $180.59. SPDR Gold Shares has a one year low of $166.66 and a one year high of $192.40.

About SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

