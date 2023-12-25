B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC Sells 6,260 Shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP)

B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC lessened its stake in International Paper (NYSE:IP – Free Report) by 8.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 64,762 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 6,260 shares during the quarter. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC’s holdings in International Paper were worth $2,297,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in shares of International Paper by 118,877.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 6,449,752 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $205,167,000 after purchasing an additional 6,444,331 shares in the last quarter. Lavaca Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of International Paper during the 1st quarter valued at $162,329,000. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC grew its position in shares of International Paper by 212.9% during the 1st quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC now owns 4,504,355 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $162,427,000 after purchasing an additional 3,064,645 shares in the last quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of International Paper by 43.3% during the 2nd quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 9,123,905 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $290,231,000 after purchasing an additional 2,758,480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in International Paper by 44.0% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 8,517,708 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $307,149,000 after acquiring an additional 2,602,405 shares in the last quarter. 80.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

International Paper Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:IP traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $36.64. 1,664,500 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,127,955. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.68 billion, a PE ratio of 49.51 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s 50 day moving average is $34.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. International Paper has a one year low of $29.00 and a one year high of $41.89.

International Paper Announces Dividend

International Paper ( NYSE:IP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.05. International Paper had a net margin of 1.31% and a return on equity of 10.79%. The company had revenue of $4.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.81 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.01 earnings per share. International Paper’s quarterly revenue was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that International Paper will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.4625 per share. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 14th. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio is currently 250.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of International Paper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Truist Financial raised shares of International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of International Paper from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, International Paper has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.89.

International Paper Profile

International Paper Company produces renewable fiber-based packaging and pulp products in North America, Latin America, Europe, and North Africa. It operates through Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers segment. The company's Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

