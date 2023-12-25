B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC Takes $2.81 Million Position in AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Aug ETF (NYSEARCA:AUGW)

B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC purchased a new position in AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Aug ETF (NYSEARCA:AUGW – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 115,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,809,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Aug ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $99,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new stake in AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Aug ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $187,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Aug ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $65,685,000.

AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Aug ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA AUGW traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $25.83. The company had a trading volume of 54,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,030. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $24.91. AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Aug ETF has a 1-year low of $23.81 and a 1-year high of $25.86.

