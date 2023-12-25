B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC Trims Stake in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG)

B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG – Free Report) by 9.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,079 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,426 shares during the period. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $1,591,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 143.0% in the third quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 384 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 100.0% in the first quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 96.1% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 449 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of Principal Financial Group in the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Avalon Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Principal Financial Group in the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. 70.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Principal Financial Group Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:PFG traded up $0.19 during trading on Monday, hitting $78.90. 1,050,200 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,417,557. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.00, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $65.17 and a 12-month high of $93.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $72.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.12.

Principal Financial Group Increases Dividend

Principal Financial Group ( NYSE:PFG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.07. Principal Financial Group had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 15.30%. The firm had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.58 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. This is a boost from Principal Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.40%. Principal Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is 44.15%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Principal Financial Group from $64.00 to $62.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Principal Financial Group from $80.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Principal Financial Group from $69.00 to $66.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Principal Financial Group from $87.00 to $85.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Principal Financial Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.91.

Principal Financial Group Company Profile

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

