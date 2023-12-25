B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILY) is Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC’s Largest Position

Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC reduced its position in B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILY – Free Report) by 3.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,074,005 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 40,980 shares during the quarter. B. Riley Financial accounts for about 10.9% of Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC owned approximately 3.51% of B. Riley Financial worth $44,023,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of RILY. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in shares of B. Riley Financial by 51.8% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 686 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of B. Riley Financial by 289.8% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 686 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of B. Riley Financial by 137.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 861 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in B. Riley Financial during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in B. Riley Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $64,000. 41.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

B. Riley Financial Trading Down 5.6 %

RILY opened at $20.11 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $615.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.89 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.81, a current ratio of 4.62 and a quick ratio of 4.62. B. Riley Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $16.65 and a one year high of $60.72.

B. Riley Financial Announces Dividend

B. Riley Financial ( NASDAQ:RILY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The asset manager reported ($1.59) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $462.31 million for the quarter. B. Riley Financial had a negative net margin of 4.16% and a negative return on equity of 7.28%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 20th were given a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 19.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 17th. B. Riley Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently -156.86%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com lowered B. Riley Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th.

Insider Transactions at B. Riley Financial

In other news, CEO Andrew Moore sold 61,609 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.35, for a total value of $1,253,743.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 318,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,472,398.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Agostino Robert P. D purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $21.23 per share, for a total transaction of $106,150.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 160,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,408,901.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew Moore sold 61,609 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.35, for a total value of $1,253,743.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 318,054 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,472,398.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders bought 37,135 shares of company stock valued at $803,126. Corporate insiders own 33.90% of the company’s stock.

B. Riley Financial Profile

B. Riley Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services to corporate, institutional, and high net worth clients in North America, Australia, and Europe. The company operates through six segments: Capital Markets, Wealth Management, Financial Consulting, Auction and Liquidation, Communications, and Consumer.

