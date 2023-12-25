B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management Acquires 13,208 Shares of CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP)

B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management raised its position in CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP – Free Report) by 40.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 46,149 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,208 shares during the period. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management owned approximately 0.06% of CRISPR Therapeutics worth $2,095,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital International Investors grew its stake in CRISPR Therapeutics by 0.8% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,069,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,754,000 after acquiring an additional 46,085 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in CRISPR Therapeutics by 158.5% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,014,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,194,000 after acquiring an additional 1,848,437 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in CRISPR Therapeutics by 33.6% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,993,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,689,000 after acquiring an additional 752,132 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in CRISPR Therapeutics by 6.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,798,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,580,000 after acquiring an additional 168,844 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in CRISPR Therapeutics by 228.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,569,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,400,000 after acquiring an additional 1,092,384 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CRSP traded up $3.07 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $63.67. The stock had a trading volume of 2,843,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,540,119. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.71. CRISPR Therapeutics AG has a one year low of $37.55 and a one year high of $76.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.24 and a beta of 1.82.

CRISPR Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:CRSP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported ($1.41) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.04) by $0.63. CRISPR Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 240.84% and a negative return on equity of 19.10%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($2.24) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that CRISPR Therapeutics AG will post -3.02 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on CRISPR Therapeutics from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on CRISPR Therapeutics from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on CRISPR Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered CRISPR Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CRISPR Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.39.

CRISPR Therapeutics is a gene-editing company focused on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious diseases using its proprietary CRISPR/Cas9 platform. CRISPR/Cas9 is a revolutionary gene-editing technology that allows for precise, directed changes to genomic DNA. CRISPR Therapeutics has established a portfolio of therapeutic programs across a broad range of disease areas including hemoglobinopathies, oncology, regenerative medicine and rare diseases.

