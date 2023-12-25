B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management Acquires 496 Shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) by 7.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,463 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 496 shares during the period. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management’s holdings in Humana were worth $3,631,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of HUM. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Humana by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 5,709 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,484,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in shares of Humana by 0.6% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 5,660 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,463,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Humana by 0.5% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,906 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,135,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Humana by 19.0% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 615 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its stake in shares of Humana by 25.0% during the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 29,809 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $12,971,000 after purchasing an additional 5,964 shares in the last quarter. 91.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on HUM. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price objective on shares of Humana from $599.00 to $579.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Argus upgraded shares of Humana from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $550.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Humana from $580.00 to $586.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 9th. StockNews.com raised shares of Humana from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Humana from $594.00 to $599.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $584.61.

NYSE:HUM traded down $0.74 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $453.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,054,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,202,752. The stock has a market cap of $55.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.79, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The business’s fifty day moving average is $495.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $479.92. Humana Inc. has a 1 year low of $423.29 and a 1 year high of $541.21.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The insurance provider reported $7.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.15 by $0.63. The company had revenue of $26.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.57 billion. Humana had a net margin of 2.95% and a return on equity of 21.03%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $6.88 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Humana Inc. will post 28.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a dividend of $0.885 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $3.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. Humana’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.68%.

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

