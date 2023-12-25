B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management Acquires 6,999 Shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management grew its position in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Free Report) by 72.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 16,647 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,999 shares during the period. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management’s holdings in Illumina were worth $2,285,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Illumina by 1.7% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 112,444 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $21,082,000 after buying an additional 1,861 shares during the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. boosted its holdings in Illumina by 57.1% in the second quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 421 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Illumina in the second quarter worth approximately $27,186,000. BOKF NA purchased a new stake in Illumina in the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in Illumina by 14.5% in the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 3,027 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $568,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. 92.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ILMN shares. HSBC dropped their target price on shares of Illumina from $230.00 to $171.00 in a report on Friday, September 29th. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and set a $240.00 target price on shares of Illumina in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Bank of America lowered shares of Illumina from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $140.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Citigroup raised shares of Illumina from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $120.00 in a report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $120.00 target price (down from $210.00) on shares of Illumina in a report on Friday, November 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Illumina currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $179.10.

ILMN traded down $0.23 during trading on Monday, hitting $140.00. 1,659,600 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,737,146. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $112.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $150.66. The firm has a market cap of $22.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.66, a P/E/G ratio of 31.79 and a beta of 1.09. Illumina, Inc. has a 1 year low of $89.00 and a 1 year high of $238.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.69.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The life sciences company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. Illumina had a negative net margin of 25.20% and a positive return on equity of 2.13%. Illumina’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Illumina, Inc. will post 0.68 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Aimee L. Hoyt sold 315 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.84, for a total transaction of $35,544.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $938,151.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Illumina, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through Core Illumina and GRAIL segments. The company offers sequencing and array-based instruments and consumables, which include reagents, flow cells, and library preparation; and whole-genome sequencing kits, which sequence entire genomes of any size and complexity, and targeted resequencing kits, which sequence exomes, specific genes, and RNA or other genomic regions of interest.

