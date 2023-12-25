B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management Acquires New Position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 645,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,552,000. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF accounts for about 8.1% of B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management owned about 0.12% of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Perritt Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Family Management Corp purchased a new position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the second quarter worth about $28,000.

JEPI stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $55.12. 3,296,200 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,339,874. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.55 and a beta of 0.62. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.53. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 12-month low of $51.38 and a 12-month high of $55.97.

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

