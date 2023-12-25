B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management Boosts Stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,562 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 668 shares during the quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $632,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMAT. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new position in Applied Materials during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Chelsea Counsel Co. purchased a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. CGC Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, M&R Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 110.0% in the 2nd quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 210 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. 77.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Applied Materials Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of Applied Materials stock traded up $0.66 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $162.05. The company had a trading volume of 2,770,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,951,025. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 2.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $134.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a 50 day moving average of $146.94 and a 200 day moving average of $144.14. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 52-week low of $93.68 and a 52-week high of $164.21.

Applied Materials Announces Dividend

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $6.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.52 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 46.12% and a net margin of 25.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.03 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 21st. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is currently 15.78%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on AMAT shares. UBS Group upped their price objective on Applied Materials from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of Applied Materials in a report on Friday, November 17th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Applied Materials in a report on Thursday, September 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $185.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Applied Materials from $175.00 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their target price on Applied Materials from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $164.21.

Applied Materials Company Profile

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

