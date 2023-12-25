B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management Buys 16,141 Shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC)

B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management grew its stake in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC – Free Report) by 85.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,086 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,141 shares during the period. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management’s holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF were worth $525,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PDBC. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 35,633.3% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,144 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 2,138 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 521.8% during the 2nd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,307 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,936 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 319.4% during the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 4,542 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 3,459 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 351.3% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,963 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 5,420 shares during the period.

Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PDBC traded down $0.04 during trading on Monday, hitting $13.41. 5,560,700 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,082,813. Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF has a 1-year low of $13.21 and a 1-year high of $15.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.43.

Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF Announces Dividend

About Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 19th were issued a dividend of $0.5601 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 18th.

The Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (PDBC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad market commodities. The fund holds a diverse basket of commodity futures and aims to mitigate negative roll yield in its contract selection. The fund is structured as an ETF and is actively managed.

