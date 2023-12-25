B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management Buys 29,999 Shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report) by 377.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 37,942 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 29,999 shares during the period. Snowflake accounts for about 1.4% of B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $5,796,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Snowflake by 79.2% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $984,000 after buying an additional 1,897 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Snowflake during the first quarter valued at $2,880,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Snowflake by 24.8% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $623,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Snowflake during the first quarter valued at $362,000. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Snowflake by 37.2% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 13,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,198,000 after purchasing an additional 3,783 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.74% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Snowflake from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Snowflake in a report on Thursday, September 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Snowflake in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Snowflake from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $195.37.

Snowflake Price Performance

NYSE SNOW traded down $1.12 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $195.67. The stock had a trading volume of 2,448,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,407,716. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $169.12 and its 200 day moving average is $166.47. Snowflake Inc. has a twelve month low of $119.27 and a twelve month high of $202.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -73.01 and a beta of 0.96.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 29th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.09. Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 14.46% and a negative net margin of 33.35%. The firm had revenue of $734.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $713.75 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.60) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 31.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Snowflake Inc. will post -1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Snowflake news, CEO Frank Slootman sold 4,167 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.79, for a total value of $615,840.93. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 182,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,032,712.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Grzegorz Czajkowski sold 558 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.97, for a total transaction of $105,445.26. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 52,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,967,600.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Frank Slootman sold 4,167 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.79, for a total value of $615,840.93. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 182,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,032,712.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 310,948 shares of company stock valued at $56,601,528 in the last three months. 8.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Snowflake

(Free Report)

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products.

