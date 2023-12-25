B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management Decreases Stock Position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management lowered its stake in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 1.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,899 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 82 shares during the period. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $3,814,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the second quarter valued at $25,000. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the second quarter valued at $26,000. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.01% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE BLK traded up $3.32 during trading on Monday, reaching $802.42. 426,500 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 650,085. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $701.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $694.16. BlackRock, Inc. has a twelve month low of $596.18 and a twelve month high of $819.00. The company has a quick ratio of 3.72, a current ratio of 3.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market capitalization of $119.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.33.

BlackRock Dividend Announcement

BlackRock ( NYSE:BLK Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The asset manager reported $10.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.34 by $2.57. The company had revenue of $4.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.52 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 14.65% and a net margin of 30.66%. The business’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $9.55 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 36.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 7th were paid a dividend of $5.00 per share. This represents a $20.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 6th. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.10%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on BLK shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on BlackRock from $814.00 to $800.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. BNP Paribas upgraded BlackRock from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $885.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded BlackRock from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $708.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, December 15th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on BlackRock from $921.00 to $868.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on BlackRock from $836.00 to $897.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $771.54.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 15,385 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $652.03, for a total transaction of $10,031,481.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 435,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $283,802,577.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock Company Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

