B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management Grows Position in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management increased its position in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Free Report) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 72,652 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 698 shares during the quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $3,970,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Fastenal by 3.6% during the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Fastenal by 0.7% during the second quarter. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC now owns 26,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,553,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Fastenal by 2.4% during the second quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in Fastenal by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 48,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,317,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Archford Capital Strategies LLC raised its stake in Fastenal by 1.0% during the second quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 20,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,213,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FAST traded up $0.25 during trading on Monday, hitting $65.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,044,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,264,963. The company has a 50-day moving average of $60.67 and a 200-day moving average of $58.14. Fastenal has a 12 month low of $45.70 and a 12 month high of $65.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 4.71 and a quick ratio of 2.45. The firm has a market cap of $37.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.09.

Fastenal ( NASDAQ:FAST Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 12th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.85 billion. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.57% and a return on equity of 34.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.50 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Fastenal will post 2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 5th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.33%. This is a boost from Fastenal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.35%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Fastenal from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Fastenal in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, HSBC initiated coverage on Fastenal in a report on Friday, September 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $59.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.71.

In related news, VP Charles S. Miller sold 744 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.20, for a total value of $47,764.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, VP Charles S. Miller sold 744 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.20, for a total value of $47,764.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Terry Modock Owen sold 63,332 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.24, for a total transaction of $3,625,123.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $400,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 148,562 shares of company stock valued at $8,806,162. 0.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

