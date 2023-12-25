B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management Has $1.39 Million Stock Holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management cut its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 58,241 shares of the company’s stock after selling 905 shares during the period. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $1,394,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SCHE. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 118,261.8% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 991,333,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,464,867,000 after buying an additional 990,496,084 shares during the period. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 2,571.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC now owns 3,210,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,361,000 after acquiring an additional 3,090,600 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 234.3% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 2,278,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,932,000 after acquiring an additional 1,596,866 shares in the last quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,017,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 79,452,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,956,912,000 after acquiring an additional 1,420,324 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SCHE traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $24.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,853,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,472,442. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $22.88 and a 52 week high of $26.40. The company has a market capitalization of $8.40 billion, a PE ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 0.68. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.46.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

