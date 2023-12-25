B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management Has $5.08 Million Stock Holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management cut its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 57.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 71,745 shares of the company’s stock after selling 95,948 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF comprises approximately 1.2% of B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $5,077,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 115.2% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 4,672.7% during the second quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 514 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 464.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares during the period. Founders Capital Management bought a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the second quarter worth $44,000. Finally, First Command Bank bought a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the second quarter worth $46,000.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Price Performance

SCHD stock traded up $0.46 on Monday, reaching $75.85. 3,199,300 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,317,172. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $66.67 and a 12 month high of $78.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $71.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.92 billion, a PE ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.88.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

