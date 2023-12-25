B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management Has $980,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 240.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,041 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,915 shares during the quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $980,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the first quarter valued at about $836,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 7.3% during the second quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 1,588,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,318,000 after purchasing an additional 108,137 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 0.9% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,047,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $584,970,000 after purchasing an additional 71,096 shares in the last quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 11.2% during the third quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,972,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,450,000 after purchasing an additional 299,173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Source Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 32.9% during the second quarter. Source Financial Advisors LLC now owns 37,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,762,000 after purchasing an additional 9,401 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Stock Performance

BND stock traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $73.36. The company had a trading volume of 5,890,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,879,522. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 12 month low of $67.99 and a 12 month high of $74.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $70.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.14.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th will be given a $0.2105 dividend. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 22nd. This represents a $2.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.44%.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

