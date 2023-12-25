B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management Increases Stake in NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP)

B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management raised its position in NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP – Free Report) by 29.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 112,603 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,560 shares during the period. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management owned 0.12% of NextEra Energy Partners worth $3,344,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in NextEra Energy Partners during the first quarter worth $36,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new position in NextEra Energy Partners during the second quarter worth $26,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in NextEra Energy Partners during the second quarter worth $32,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in NextEra Energy Partners by 69.6% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 546 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new position in NextEra Energy Partners in the first quarter worth approximately $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.99% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Partners Stock Down 0.8 %

NYSE NEP traded down $0.23 during trading on Monday, reaching $30.35. 777,400 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,473,151. The stock has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.61. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $25.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.11. NextEra Energy Partners, LP has a 1 year low of $20.17 and a 1 year high of $77.21.

NextEra Energy Partners Increases Dividend

NextEra Energy Partners ( NYSE:NEP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The solar energy provider reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $367.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $414.16 million. NextEra Energy Partners had a return on equity of 0.85% and a net margin of 9.58%. NextEra Energy Partners’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.93 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy Partners, LP will post 1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 6th were paid a $0.8675 dividend. This represents a $3.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.43%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 3rd. This is an increase from NextEra Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. NextEra Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 260.90%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on NEP. Bank of America lowered their price objective on NextEra Energy Partners from $60.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered NextEra Energy Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Raymond James upgraded NextEra Energy Partners from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on NextEra Energy Partners from $40.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, CIBC lowered their price target on NextEra Energy Partners from $62.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, NextEra Energy Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.27.

NextEra Energy Partners Profile

NextEra Energy Partners, LP acquires, owns, and manages contracted clean energy projects in the United States. It owns a portfolio of contracted renewable generation assets consisting of wind, solar, and battery storage projects, as well as contracted natural gas pipeline assets. NextEra Energy Partners, LP was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Juno Beach, Florida.

