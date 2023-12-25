B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management Increases Stock Holdings in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management increased its holdings in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 9.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,230 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,682 shares during the period. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $2,564,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its position in shares of EOG Resources by 0.8% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 9,118 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. White Pine Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 3,942 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $511,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Inscription Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Inscription Capital LLC now owns 9,961 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,140,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Ignite Planners LLC increased its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 3,766 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $446,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,275 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.21% of the company’s stock.

EOG stock traded up $1.19 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $122.27. The company had a trading volume of 1,742,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,336,009. The company has a 50 day moving average of $124.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $124.22. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 1 year low of $98.52 and a 1 year high of $137.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market capitalization of $71.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.08, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.44.

EOG Resources ( NYSE:EOG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The energy exploration company reported $3.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.95 by $0.49. EOG Resources had a net margin of 32.11% and a return on equity of 26.80%. The company had revenue of $6.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.91 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 12.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.91 per share. This is an increase from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 16th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.98%. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is presently 27.04%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded EOG Resources from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $156.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $141.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 28th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $157.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $165.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $144.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.52.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

