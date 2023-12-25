B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management Increases Stock Position in SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI)

B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management lifted its holdings in SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI – Free Report) by 144.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 505,282 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 298,915 shares during the period. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management owned about 0.05% of SoFi Technologies worth $4,037,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quadrature Capital Ltd lifted its position in shares of SoFi Technologies by 1,521.4% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 2,832,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,619,000 after purchasing an additional 2,657,377 shares during the period. VitalStone Financial LLC lifted its position in SoFi Technologies by 621.6% during the second quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 42,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after acquiring an additional 36,434 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in SoFi Technologies by 22.3% during the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 695,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,801,000 after acquiring an additional 126,927 shares during the last quarter. Must Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in SoFi Technologies by 11.4% during the second quarter. Must Asset Management Inc. now owns 254,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,215,000 after acquiring an additional 25,988 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in SoFi Technologies by 6.9% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,877,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,400,000 after acquiring an additional 826,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.13% of the company’s stock.

Get SoFi Technologies alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SOFI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of SoFi Technologies in a report on Friday, October 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $7.00 price target for the company. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of SoFi Technologies from $11.50 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of SoFi Technologies from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 24th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of SoFi Technologies from $9.00 to $8.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of SoFi Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $7.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SoFi Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.78.

Insider Activity

In other news, CMO Webb Lauren Stafford sold 135,832 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.58, for a total value of $1,029,606.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 257,608 shares in the company, valued at $1,952,668.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CMO Webb Lauren Stafford sold 135,832 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.58, for a total value of $1,029,606.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 257,608 shares in the company, valued at $1,952,668.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CTO Jeremy Rishel sold 56,273 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.78, for a total value of $550,349.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 343,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,356,985. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 81,450 shares of company stock worth $544,586 and sold 344,146 shares worth $2,794,764. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

SoFi Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SOFI traded up $0.07 during trading on Monday, hitting $9.71. The company had a trading volume of 29,139,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,070,918. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.58 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. SoFi Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.24 and a fifty-two week high of $11.70. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.36.

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $564.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $511.30 million. SoFi Technologies had a negative return on equity of 2.92% and a negative net margin of 20.31%. The business’s revenue was up 34.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.09) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that SoFi Technologies, Inc. will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

SoFi Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides various financial services. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company offers lending and financial services and products that allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect money. It also offers personal loans, student loans, home loans, and related services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SOFI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SoFi Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SoFi Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.