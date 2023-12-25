B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management Invests $267,000 in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG)

B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management acquired a new position in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 9,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $267,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC bought a new position in DraftKings during the second quarter valued at about $215,687,000. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in DraftKings during the first quarter valued at about $102,351,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in DraftKings during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,704,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in DraftKings by 299.7% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 3,013,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,339,000 after acquiring an additional 2,259,398 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in DraftKings by 6.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,631,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,322,000 after acquiring an additional 2,121,342 shares during the period. 32.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $39.00 price target on shares of DraftKings in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Barclays upped their price objective on DraftKings from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on DraftKings from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 13th. Argus boosted their target price on DraftKings from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 27th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on DraftKings from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.86.

DraftKings Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of DKNG stock traded up $0.61 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $35.72. The company had a trading volume of 11,065,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,396,005. The company has a 50 day moving average of $34.24 and a 200 day moving average of $30.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market cap of $30.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.39 and a beta of 1.91. DraftKings Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.69 and a 1-year high of $39.35.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by $0.08. DraftKings had a negative net margin of 30.41% and a negative return on equity of 96.17%. The business had revenue of $789.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $702.26 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that DraftKings Inc. will post -1.47 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at DraftKings

In related news, CFO Jason Park sold 750,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.27, for a total value of $28,702,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 105,217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,026,654.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other DraftKings news, insider Jason Robins sold 238,629 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.65, for a total transaction of $8,507,123.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,760,519 shares in the company, valued at approximately $134,062,502.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jason Park sold 750,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.27, for a total value of $28,702,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 105,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,026,654.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,408,800 shares of company stock worth $87,716,006 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 51.19% of the company’s stock.

About DraftKings

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States and internationally. It provides online sports betting and casino, daily fantasy sports, media, and other consumer products, as well as retails sportsbooks. The company also engages in the design and development of sports betting and casino gaming software for online and retail sportsbooks, and iGaming operators.

