B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management Lowers Stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management decreased its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 34.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 90,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 47,592 shares during the period. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF comprises 1.1% of B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $4,561,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in JPST. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the second quarter valued at about $51,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA JPST traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $50.41. The company had a trading volume of 5,392,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,632,330. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a twelve month low of $49.93 and a twelve month high of $50.42. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.13.

About JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

