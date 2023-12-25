B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management Purchases 1,003 Shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM)

B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management boosted its position in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Free Report) by 3.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,829 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,003 shares during the quarter. Williams-Sonoma makes up 1.2% of B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management’s holdings in Williams-Sonoma were worth $4,946,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new position in Williams-Sonoma in the second quarter worth $25,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 863.6% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 212 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Quarry LP raised its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 229.8% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 277 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the period. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma in the second quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 38.8% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 322 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.76% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Williams-Sonoma

In other news, CEO Laura Alber sold 1,811 shares of Williams-Sonoma stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $271,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 563,698 shares in the company, valued at approximately $84,554,700. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Marta Benson sold 5,374 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.86, for a total transaction of $961,193.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 48,864 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,739,815.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Laura Alber sold 1,811 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $271,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 563,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,554,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 27,319 shares of company stock worth $4,400,492. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Williams-Sonoma Stock Performance

NYSE:WSM traded down $1.19 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $203.57. The stock had a trading volume of 436,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,048,279. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a 52 week low of $109.44 and a 52 week high of $209.27. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $174.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $150.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.06 billion, a PE ratio of 14.13, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.60.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The specialty retailer reported $3.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.34 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.95 billion. Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 59.65% and a net margin of 11.99%. Equities research analysts predict that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 14.49 EPS for the current year.

Williams-Sonoma Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 19th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 18th. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.98%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on WSM. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $170.00 price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Williams-Sonoma from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $116.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. UBS Group lifted their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $146.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Williams-Sonoma has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $154.31.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Williams-Sonoma

Williams-Sonoma Company Profile

(Free Report)

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma Home brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma lifestyle brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

Featured Articles

