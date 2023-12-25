B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management Purchases 1,776 Shares of First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF)

B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management increased its position in shares of First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF – Free Report) by 2.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 62,198 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,776 shares during the quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management owned 0.06% of First American Financial worth $3,514,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of First American Financial by 9.5% during the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 30,100 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,716,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of First American Financial by 5.8% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,246 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $403,000 after buying an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First American Financial by 12.1% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 119,094 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,791,000 after buying an additional 12,901 shares in the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of First American Financial during the second quarter worth about $12,094,000. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC increased its position in shares of First American Financial by 1.7% in the second quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 18,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 85.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

First American Financial Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of FAF stock traded up $1.04 on Monday, reaching $64.80. The stock had a trading volume of 4,366,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 632,450. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $57.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.55 and a beta of 1.27. First American Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $49.55 and a 12 month high of $65.54.

First American Financial Dividend Announcement

First American Financial ( NYSE:FAF Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The insurance provider reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. First American Financial had a net margin of 3.78% and a return on equity of 9.82%. First American Financial’s quarterly revenue was down 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.62 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that First American Financial Co. will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th were paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 7th. First American Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 93.39%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FAF has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays initiated coverage on First American Financial in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $53.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded First American Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on First American Financial from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $72.00 target price on shares of First American Financial in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, First American Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.00.

Insider Transactions at First American Financial

In other news, CAO Steven A. Adams sold 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.20, for a total transaction of $101,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,487 shares in the company, valued at approximately $420,769.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

First American Financial Company Profile

First American Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services. It operates through Title Insurance and Services, and Specialty Insurance segments. The Title Insurance and Services segment issues title insurance policies on residential and commercial property, as well as offers related products and services.

Featured Articles

