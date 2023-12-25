B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management Purchases New Position in Atlas Energy Solutions Inc. (NYSE:AESI)

B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Atlas Energy Solutions Inc. (NYSE:AESI – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 319,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,112,000. Atlas Energy Solutions comprises about 1.7% of B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management owned 0.32% of Atlas Energy Solutions as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AESI. Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new stake in Atlas Energy Solutions during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,289,000. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Atlas Energy Solutions during the 1st quarter worth approximately $20,436,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Atlas Energy Solutions by 532.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,263,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,929,000 after acquiring an additional 1,063,316 shares during the last quarter. Zimmer Partners LP bought a new stake in Atlas Energy Solutions during the 1st quarter worth approximately $13,237,000. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in Atlas Energy Solutions during the 1st quarter worth approximately $8,941,000. 17.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE AESI traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $17.04. The stock had a trading volume of 524,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 524,643. Atlas Energy Solutions Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.06 and a twelve month high of $24.69. The company has a quick ratio of 3.81, a current ratio of 3.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $17.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.42.

Atlas Energy Solutions ( NYSE:AESI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.08). Atlas Energy Solutions had a return on equity of 95.51% and a net margin of 21.24%. The firm had revenue of $157.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $154.44 million. Analysts forecast that Atlas Energy Solutions Inc. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 9th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 8th. This is an increase from Atlas Energy Solutions’s previous None dividend of $0.15.

In related news, major shareholder Richard W. Schmidt sold 8,640 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.75, for a total transaction of $179,280.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,658,306 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,409,849.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Richard W. Schmidt sold 8,640 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.75, for a total transaction of $179,280.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,658,306 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,409,849.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Richard W. Schmidt sold 16,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.42, for a total transaction of $341,177.36. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,703,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,787,083.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 54,582 shares of company stock worth $1,110,984 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 82.40% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Atlas Energy Solutions from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Atlas Energy Solutions currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.90.

Atlas Energy Solutions Inc provides proppant and logistics services to the oil and natural gas industry within the Permian Basin of West Texas and New Mexico. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in Austin, Texas.

