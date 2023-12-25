B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management Sells 10,152 Shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management decreased its position in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 56,840 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 10,152 shares during the period. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management’s holdings in Shopify were worth $3,102,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SHOP. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Shopify by 7.8% during the second quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 30,211 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,952,000 after purchasing an additional 2,180 shares during the last quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Shopify during the second quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Modera Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Shopify during the second quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in Shopify by 14.7% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 897,052 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $58,299,000 after purchasing an additional 114,724 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in Shopify by 45.7% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 13,271 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $857,000 after purchasing an additional 4,165 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.28% of the company’s stock.

Shopify Price Performance

Shopify stock traded up $0.69 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $76.83. The company had a trading volume of 6,078,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,556,536. Shopify Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.35 and a fifty-two week high of $79.99. The company has a current ratio of 7.23, a quick ratio of 7.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market cap of $98.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -84.43 and a beta of 2.23. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.08.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Shopify ( NYSE:SHOP Get Free Report ) (TSE:SHOP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.11. Shopify had a negative net margin of 17.27% and a negative return on equity of 0.30%. The firm had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Shopify Inc. will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price target (down previously from $76.00) on shares of Shopify in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. TD Securities lifted their price target on Shopify from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Shopify in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Shopify in a report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded Shopify from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.11.

Shopify Profile

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

