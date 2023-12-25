B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management Sells 1,723 Shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management decreased its position in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,672 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,723 shares during the period. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $4,190,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in Constellation Brands in the first quarter valued at about $705,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in Constellation Brands by 1.0% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 17,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,921,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Constellation Brands by 17.6% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $725,000 after buying an additional 471 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Constellation Brands by 2.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,601,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,902,327,000 after buying an additional 313,344 shares during the period. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in Constellation Brands in the first quarter valued at about $257,000. Institutional investors own 88.99% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on STZ shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Constellation Brands from $280.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $311.00 price target on shares of Constellation Brands in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Constellation Brands in a research report on Monday, November 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $292.00 price target on the stock. Barclays dropped their price target on Constellation Brands from $294.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Constellation Brands in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $277.00.

Constellation Brands Stock Performance

NYSE:STZ traded up $2.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $237.88. 875,300 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,164,520. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.20. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $208.12 and a one year high of $273.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.70 billion, a PE ratio of 28.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.75. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $237.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $249.19.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 5th. The company reported $3.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.37 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.82 billion. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 14.41% and a return on equity of 23.35%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.17 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 11.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Constellation Brands Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 3rd were given a $0.89 dividend. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 2nd. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is presently 43.36%.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Family Foundation Sands sold 102,152 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.84, for a total value of $24,704,439.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 409,077 shares in the company, valued at approximately $98,931,181.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 16.19% of the company’s stock.

About Constellation Brands

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

