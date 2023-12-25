B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management Sells 1,774 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management decreased its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,410 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,774 shares during the period. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $368,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AMG National Trust Bank lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 46,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,128,000 after acquiring an additional 5,693 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 2,719,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,593,000 after purchasing an additional 40,297 shares during the last quarter. Guidance Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $501,000. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 20.1% during the 2nd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 82,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,810,000 after purchasing an additional 13,784 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marcum Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 1,087,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,198,000 after purchasing an additional 33,355 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VEA traded up $0.11 during trading on Monday, hitting $47.51. 12,007,500 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,415,678. The stock has a market cap of $116.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $41.48 and a fifty-two week high of $47.81. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $44.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.32.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.