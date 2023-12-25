B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management Sells 5,228 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management lowered its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,357 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 5,228 shares during the quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $3,224,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AMD. Choreo LLC boosted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 1.4% during the second quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 6,246 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $711,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Warren Street Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 4.0% during the second quarter. Warren Street Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,264 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Castleview Partners LLC boosted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 62.5% during the second quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 234 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 4.0% during the second quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 2,451 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC boosted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 3.9% during the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 2,582 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.43% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Price Performance

AMD traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $139.60. 35,396,500 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 61,715,195. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market capitalization of $223.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,163.33, a PEG ratio of 5.69 and a beta of 1.68. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.05 and a 52-week high of $143.47. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $118.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $112.83.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $5.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.70 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 0.94% and a return on equity of 5.61%. The company’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AMD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Mizuho cut their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $170.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $138.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $137.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Advanced Micro Devices presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $137.43.

Insider Buying and Selling at Advanced Micro Devices

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 75,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.73, for a total transaction of $8,829,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,347,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $394,117,657.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Advanced Micro Devices news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 75,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.73, for a total transaction of $8,829,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,347,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $394,117,657.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 4,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.69, for a total transaction of $502,760.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,604 shares in the company, valued at approximately $704,366.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

