B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management Sells 934 Shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management decreased its position in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Free Report) by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,819 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 934 shares during the period. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $2,799,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in Martin Marietta Materials during the second quarter worth $30,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Halpern Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 418.8% during the 3rd quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 83 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC increased its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 95.2% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 123 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.22% of the company’s stock.

Martin Marietta Materials Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:MLM traded up $3.90 during trading on Monday, hitting $496.38. 179,700 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 376,468. The company has a market cap of $30.68 billion, a PE ratio of 28.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $452.75 and a 200 day moving average of $444.08. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 52-week low of $317.94 and a 52-week high of $499.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 1.60.

Martin Marietta Materials Announces Dividend

Martin Marietta Materials ( NYSE:MLM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The construction company reported $6.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.04 by $0.90. Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 14.89% and a net margin of 16.10%. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.69 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 18.44 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a $0.74 dividend. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. Martin Marietta Materials’s payout ratio is 17.18%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MLM shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Martin Marietta Materials in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Martin Marietta Materials from $510.00 to $598.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. HSBC started coverage on Martin Marietta Materials in a research report on Friday, September 15th. They set a “reduce” rating and a $376.00 target price for the company. Raymond James raised their target price on Martin Marietta Materials from $490.00 to $505.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Martin Marietta Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Martin Marietta Materials has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $482.14.

Martin Marietta Materials Company Profile

(Free Report)

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

Featured Stories

