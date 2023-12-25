Baker Chad R Acquires New Stake in CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP)

Baker Chad R acquired a new stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 52,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,365,000. Baker Chad R owned 0.07% of CRISPR Therapeutics as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in CRISPR Therapeutics by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 921,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,742,000 after purchasing an additional 74,383 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in CRISPR Therapeutics by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 162,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,134,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in CRISPR Therapeutics by 352.6% during the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 126,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,117,000 after purchasing an additional 98,770 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in CRISPR Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,656,000. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 394.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 6,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after acquiring an additional 5,137 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.20% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. TD Cowen lowered CRISPR Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 11th. JMP Securities boosted their price target on CRISPR Therapeutics from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on CRISPR Therapeutics from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered CRISPR Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on CRISPR Therapeutics from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.39.

CRISPR Therapeutics Price Performance

CRISPR Therapeutics stock traded up $3.07 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $63.67. 2,843,700 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,540,119. CRISPR Therapeutics AG has a 1 year low of $37.55 and a 1 year high of $76.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.24 and a beta of 1.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $56.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.71.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported ($1.41) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.04) by $0.63. CRISPR Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 19.10% and a negative net margin of 240.84%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($2.24) EPS. Research analysts forecast that CRISPR Therapeutics AG will post -3.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CRISPR Therapeutics Profile

CRISPR Therapeutics is a gene-editing company focused on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious diseases using its proprietary CRISPR/Cas9 platform. CRISPR/Cas9 is a revolutionary gene-editing technology that allows for precise, directed changes to genomic DNA. CRISPR Therapeutics has established a portfolio of therapeutic programs across a broad range of disease areas including hemoglobinopathies, oncology, regenerative medicine and rare diseases.

