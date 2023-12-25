Baker Chad R Boosts Stake in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Baker Chad R increased its stake in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Free Report) by 0.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,920 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the quarter. Rockwell Automation makes up approximately 3.7% of Baker Chad R’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Baker Chad R’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $14,842,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Markel Corp raised its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 152,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,816,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 10.3% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 57,480 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $16,221,000 after purchasing an additional 5,386 shares during the period. Prudential PLC bought a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation in the first quarter worth $642,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 3.0% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,649 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,021,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 0.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,472,877 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,212,750,000 after purchasing an additional 106,641 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.84% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Robert L. Buttermore sold 223 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.71, for a total value of $62,375.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $544,035.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, SVP Robert L. Buttermore sold 223 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.71, for a total value of $62,375.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $544,035.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Terry L. Riesterer sold 176 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.72, for a total transaction of $49,230.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $617,901.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,899 shares of company stock valued at $3,036,683 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ROK. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $350.00 price target on shares of Rockwell Automation in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $270.00 to $265.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $287.00 to $270.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $303.60.

Rockwell Automation Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of Rockwell Automation stock traded up $1.03 during trading on Monday, reaching $307.78. 311,500 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 781,645. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $275.64 and its 200 day moving average is $297.11. The firm has a market cap of $35.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.42. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 1 year low of $252.19 and a 1 year high of $348.52.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.49 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.44 billion. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 15.32% and a return on equity of 40.19%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 12.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Rockwell Automation Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Investors of record on Monday, November 13th were paid a $1.25 dividend. This is an increase from Rockwell Automation’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 10th. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.81%.

About Rockwell Automation

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

