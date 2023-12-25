Baker Chad R Buys 950 Shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Baker Chad R raised its stake in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 115,370 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 950 shares during the quarter. Amphenol makes up about 2.4% of Baker Chad R’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Baker Chad R’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $9,690,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Manitou Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Amphenol in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Amphenol in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Amphenol in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Amphenol by 64.0% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 543 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Amphenol by 291.5% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 556 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Amphenol

In related news, Director Robert Livingston bought 11,839 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $84.81 per share, for a total transaction of $1,004,065.59. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 59,120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,013,967.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Robert Livingston bought 11,839 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $84.81 per share, for a total transaction of $1,004,065.59. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 59,120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,013,967.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP David M. Silverman sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.51, for a total value of $6,713,250.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 7,000 shares in the company, valued at $626,570. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.22% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on APH. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Amphenol in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Amphenol in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $93.00 target price for the company. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on Amphenol from $97.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $95.71.

Amphenol Price Performance

APH stock traded up $0.72 during trading on Monday, hitting $99.01. The stock had a trading volume of 2,032,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,606,435. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.61. Amphenol Co. has a twelve month low of $72.00 and a twelve month high of $99.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.94, a PEG ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $88.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.14.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The electronics maker reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.04. Amphenol had a return on equity of 24.57% and a net margin of 15.41%. The company had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. Amphenol’s revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Amphenol Co. will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amphenol Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 19th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. This is a boost from Amphenol’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 18th. Amphenol’s payout ratio is presently 28.39%.

Amphenol Company Profile

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

