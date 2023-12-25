Baker Chad R Cuts Stake in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Baker Chad R reduced its stake in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Free Report) by 43.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,815 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 10,040 shares during the period. Baker Chad R’s holdings in Illumina were worth $1,759,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Illumina by 312.5% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,013 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $702,000 after purchasing an additional 1,525 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Illumina by 3.1% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 237,118 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $82,853,000 after purchasing an additional 7,114 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Illumina by 13.8% during the first quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 826 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Illumina by 16.9% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 803 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Illumina by 10.2% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 48,943 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $17,108,000 after purchasing an additional 4,548 shares during the last quarter. 92.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Illumina alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on ILMN shares. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $240.00 price objective on shares of Illumina in a report on Friday, September 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Illumina from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Illumina in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Illumina from $260.00 to $258.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Illumina from $150.00 to $100.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Illumina currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $179.10.

Illumina Price Performance

NASDAQ ILMN traded down $0.23 on Monday, reaching $140.00. 1,659,600 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,737,146. Illumina, Inc. has a 12 month low of $89.00 and a 12 month high of $238.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $112.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $150.66. The stock has a market cap of $22.23 billion, a PE ratio of -19.66, a P/E/G ratio of 31.79 and a beta of 1.09.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The life sciences company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.20. Illumina had a negative net margin of 25.20% and a positive return on equity of 2.13%. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Illumina, Inc. will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Illumina

In other Illumina news, SVP Aimee L. Hoyt sold 315 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.84, for a total value of $35,544.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $938,151.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

About Illumina

(Free Report)

Illumina, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through Core Illumina and GRAIL segments. The company offers sequencing and array-based instruments and consumables, which include reagents, flow cells, and library preparation; and whole-genome sequencing kits, which sequence entire genomes of any size and complexity, and targeted resequencing kits, which sequence exomes, specific genes, and RNA or other genomic regions of interest.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ILMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Illumina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illumina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.