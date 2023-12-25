Baker Chad R Has $10.02 Million Stake in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Baker Chad R lifted its position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) by 0.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,645 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the quarter. Automatic Data Processing accounts for 2.5% of Baker Chad R’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Baker Chad R’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $10,019,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the third quarter valued at $234,000. Bellecapital International Ltd. raised its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 0.4% during the third quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 21,150 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,088,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 10.8% during the third quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,779 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $428,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 raised its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 14.7% during the third quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 now owns 2,350 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $565,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Affirmative Financial Network raised its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 9.3% during the third quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 2,387 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $574,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. 79.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Automatic Data Processing

In related news, VP Don Mcguire sold 2,380 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.91, for a total value of $568,605.80. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 20,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,937,075.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ADP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group assumed coverage on Automatic Data Processing in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $235.00 price objective for the company. Barclays lowered their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $285.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Mizuho lowered their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $285.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $248.54.

Automatic Data Processing Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ ADP traded up $1.98 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $230.97. 1,231,800 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,768,866. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.46, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $230.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $236.07. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a twelve month low of $201.46 and a twelve month high of $256.84.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The business services provider reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $4.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.52 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 102.59% and a net margin of 19.07%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 9.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Automatic Data Processing Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 1st. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th will be given a $1.40 dividend. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. This is a positive change from Automatic Data Processing’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.59%.

About Automatic Data Processing

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

