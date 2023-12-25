Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC) Announces Annual Dividend of $0.79

Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC – Get Free Report) announced an annual dividend on Monday, December 4th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.79 per share by the basic materials company on Friday, January 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 26th. This is an increase from Balchem’s previous annual dividend of $0.40.

Balchem has increased its dividend payment by an average of 10.9% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 15 consecutive years. Balchem has a payout ratio of 19.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Balchem to earn $3.77 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.79 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 21.0%.

Balchem Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BCPC opened at $146.76 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.33 and a beta of 0.69. Balchem has a 1-year low of $110.74 and a 1-year high of $148.40. The company’s fifty day moving average is $126.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $130.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 3.16.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Balchem ( NASDAQ:BCPC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by ($0.01). Balchem had a return on equity of 10.48% and a net margin of 11.15%. The firm had revenue of $229.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $238.47 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Balchem will post 3.41 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on BCPC shares. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on shares of Balchem from $165.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 30th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Balchem in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Balchem

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BCPC. Norges Bank bought a new position in Balchem in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,469,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Balchem by 462.9% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 322,051 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,947,000 after buying an additional 264,836 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Balchem by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,862,027 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $469,545,000 after buying an additional 261,534 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Balchem by 86.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 491,506 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $60,018,000 after purchasing an additional 227,360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Balchem by 58.8% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 345,020 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $41,949,000 after purchasing an additional 127,686 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.91% of the company’s stock.

About Balchem

Balchem Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets specialty performance ingredients and products for the nutritional, food, pharmaceutical, animal health, medical device sterilization, plant nutrition, and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Human Nutrition and Health, Animal Nutrition and Health, and Specialty Products.

